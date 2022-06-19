Anushka Sharma is back on sets of 'Chakda Xpress' after her vacation with family

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who recently enjoyed her vacation with family, is back to work as she returns to the sets of 'Chakda Xpress'. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor shared a glimpse of her vanity van which shows her character name 'Jhulan'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce-0q3LpsBW/ Then, she posted pictures of clapboard, balls and helmets.

After sharing the post, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh dropped some emojis while her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli posted heart emojis in the comment section. Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, whose role Anushka is playing in the movie, also commented on the post. She dropped heart, clap and joining hands emojis in the comment section.

To note, the movie is based on a women's cricket legend Jhulan Goswami biopic. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda. Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami's career, from convincing her parents and breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest Women's cricketers India has ever produced.

The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix. (ANI)

