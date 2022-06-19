Ambala woman cop killed in road accident

A 38-year-old woman cop of Ambala district died in a road accident near Ambala City on Sunday, police said.

Assistant Sub Inspector Suman Kumari was posted in Naraingarh Police station here, they said.

Police said that Suman had gone to her native town in Kaithal on Saturday and was coming back in a car when the incident occurred.

She was crossing Garlana village near Ambala City on Ambala - Naraingarh Highway when her car rammed into a tree, they said.

One of the passersby who noticed the incident informed the police. The police with the help of some villagers took her out of the car and rushed her to a civil hospital in Ambala City where the doctors declared her brought dead.

SHO Panjokhra Police Station, Anant Ram, said that it could not be ascertained whether some other vehicle hit her car or she accidentally drove it into the tree. He said that the matter is being investigated. Suman’s body was handed over to her relatives after a post mortem in the afternoon, he added.

