Left Menu

Ambala woman cop killed in road accident

The police with the help of some villagers took her out of the car and rushed her to a civil hospital in Ambala City where the doctors declared her brought dead.SHO Panjokhra Police Station, Anant Ram, said that it could not be ascertained whether some other vehicle hit her car or she accidentally drove it into the tree.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 19-06-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 18:41 IST
Ambala woman cop killed in road accident
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old woman cop of Ambala district died in a road accident near Ambala City on Sunday, police said.

Assistant Sub Inspector Suman Kumari was posted in Naraingarh Police station here, they said.

Police said that Suman had gone to her native town in Kaithal on Saturday and was coming back in a car when the incident occurred.

She was crossing Garlana village near Ambala City on Ambala - Naraingarh Highway when her car rammed into a tree, they said.

One of the passersby who noticed the incident informed the police. The police with the help of some villagers took her out of the car and rushed her to a civil hospital in Ambala City where the doctors declared her brought dead.

SHO Panjokhra Police Station, Anant Ram, said that it could not be ascertained whether some other vehicle hit her car or she accidentally drove it into the tree. He said that the matter is being investigated. Suman’s body was handed over to her relatives after a post mortem in the afternoon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022