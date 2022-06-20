Left Menu

MP: '3 wives' of govt employee contesting panchayat polls, action initiated against him for hiding info

As per the report, Sukhram Singhs two wives - Kusukali Singh and Geeta Singh - are contesting against each other for the post of sarpanch of the Piparkhad village panchayat.Geeta Singh was earlier the sarpanch of this village.

Authorities here in Madhya Pradesh have initiated action against a village panchayat secretary, whose ''three wives'' are contesting the upcoming panchayat polls from Singrauli district, an official said on Monday. The action was initiated after he concealed the information about his third wife, he said.

The three women, two of whom are contesting against each other for the post of sarpanch (village head), have mentioned the name of village panchayat secretary Sukhram Singh as husband in their nomination forms submitted for the polls, the official said. Deosar janpad panchayat's Chief Executive Officer B K Singh has submitted a report to district panchayat's CEO, recommending disciplinary action against Sukhram Singh, including suspension. All employees of the department were told to furnish information about their family members or relatives contesting the panchayat polls, B K Singh said. However, Sukhram Singh, who was earlier posted at the Ghoghra village panchayat, which has now became part of the Sarai Nagar Parishad, informed the panchayat and rural development department about his two wives contesting the elections, but hid the information about the third one - Geeta Singh, the official said. A show cause notice was subsequently issued to Sukhram Singh, but he did not give any reply, he said. A report was then submitted to the district panchayat's CEO, with the recommendation of disciplinary action including suspension, the official said.

As per the report, Sukhram Singh's two wives - Kusukali Singh and Geeta Singh - are contesting against each other for the post of sarpanch of the Piparkhad village panchayat.

Geeta Singh was earlier the sarpanch of this village. Sukhram Singh's another wife Urmila Singh is also contesting the election for the janpad panchayat member from Pedra, the report said.

