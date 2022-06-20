Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: Pixar's 'Lightyear' Underwhelms With $51 Million Debut as 'Jurassic World' Stays No. 1

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: Pixar's 'Lightyear' Underwhelms With $51 Million Debut as 'Jurassic World' Stays No. 1

To infinity and beyond? Not exactly... "Lightyear," a spinoff story set in Pixar's "Toy Story" universe, fell short of that boundless milestone in its box office debut, collecting a lackluster $51 million from 4,255 North American theaters. Family audiences, the movie's prime demographic, have been largely absent since COVID. But even so, those ticket sales are disappointing for a brand as recognizable as Pixar, the home of "The Incredibles," Finding Nemo" and "Up." It's particularly problematic given that "Lightyear" cost $200 million to produce and tens of millions more to market.

