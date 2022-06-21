Left Menu

Dana Delany joins Sylvester Stallone in ‘Tulsa King’ series

Actor Dana Delany has boarded the cast of action icon Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount Plus series Tulsa King. Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-06-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 10:07 IST
Dana Delany joins Sylvester Stallone in ‘Tulsa King’ series
Dana Delany Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dana Delany has boarded the cast of action icon Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount Plus series ''Tulsa King''. The show also features actors Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

According to Variety, the project hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

Terrence Winter is the showrunner and executive producing ''Tulsa King''.

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

''Realising that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet,'' the logline reads.

Delany will essay the role of Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve. ''Tulsa King'' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022