Boruto Episode 255: Kawaki & Boruto are still divided on Ikada but Naruto will voice his opinion

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Episode 255 will continue the new arc "The Land of Water or Mizu No Kuni." After resolving the dispute between Kirigakure and the Funato pirates, Boruto and his men return to Hidden Leaf Village.

However, Boruto becomes anxious and worried about what will happen to Ikada since his fate has not been decided.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 255 is titled "A Tricky Assignment" in the upcoming episode, Boruto will report about all the incidents that happen in the Land of water to Naruto. Naruto appreciates his son for his hard work. But Boruto is worried about Ikada.

Boruto and Kawaki are arguing about Ikada in Boruto Episode 255. It seems Kawaki wants to punish Ikada for his crime during the war, while Boruto wants to save him. Even though Ikada teams up with pirates to antagonize Kirigakure, Boruto wants to make sure that Ikada is treated mercifully.

As kawaka and Boruto are still divided on Ikada, they will start fighting. Boruto talks to his father about the matter. Boruto Episode 255 will reveal the decision of Naruto on Ikada.

BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 254 recap

Boruto desperately tries to convince Ikada to stop the war. Ikada seems to consider Boruto's offer of self-sacrifice, but only if Sarada and Mitsuki stand by and watch, which they refuse to do so. Boruto convinces them to stand there and the Funato begins beating him to death.

Ikada gives Kobuna the opportunity for the killing blow, but once Boruto sees how shaken up the child is, he decides to jump into the stormy sea himself. Mitsuki and Sarada break down while Ikada tries to taunt them to avenge Boruto. Seeing their resolve to not take revenge, Ikada jumps in to rescue Boruto. As Team Sarada rejoices, Ikada orders the retreat of the fleet. Araumi tries to fire the Chakra Cannon on the Shinonome regardless, but Kawaki barges in and slices his throat. Boruto and Ikada talk like friends once more, while Buntan, Metal and Kyoho let go of their vengefulness.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 255 is scheduled for release on June 26, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The new episode will drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

