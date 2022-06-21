One Piece Chapter 1054 might plot a severe fight between Luffy vs. Ryokugyu

Since One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda announced a one-month break to prepare the storyline of the final saga, and fans are eager to know how the Wano Arc ends, what the final arc has in store and how the Straw Hats Pirate starts his new journey. But the Wano arc is yet to be over. It seems there are more twists and turns left in the Wano Arc.

One Piece Chapter 1054 is on break in Japan for near about a month. In a June 7 tweet from the official One Piece Twitter account, EiichiroOda announced that after the publication of One Piece chapter 1053 later this month, the manga will be going on hiatus from June 27 to July 25, 2022. Check the post below.

After the release of the last two chapters, fans were eager to know what happened in the aftermath of the several-year-long battle. People are praising how the Joy Boy defeated Kaido. With that, a new era in the land of Wano finally began.

In Chapter 1053 of One Piece, fans get a clear look at Admiral Ryokogyu. He is strong but his nature is the same as Kizaru's to attack Pirates when they are at their weakest. The real name of Ryokugyu is Aramaki. He can make plants and absorb people's nutrients. That's why he was able to live for three years without even eating. Ryokugyu is an admiral in the Marines. One Piece Chapter 1054 could show more on Ryokogyu. Ryokugyu arrives to take Luffy's head.

The Five Elders are concerned about Luffy's new bounty poster with the letter 'D'. The new bounties of Luffy, Law and Kid are 3 billion Berries each. Kid rushes to Flower Capital to meet Luffy.

Meanwhile, Nicco Robin is in the basement of the castle where he meets Hitetsu. Hitetsu reveals that he was Kozuki Sukiyaki, Oden's dad. Robin asked him about the ancient weapons pluton. Kozuki answered it is in Wano.

At the end of the war, Yamato joins the Straw Hat Pirates unofficially and introduces herself to the crew. It seems One Piece Chapter 1054 would feature a bounty of Yamato including other Straw Hat pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1054 could show another big fight between Luffy, Straw Hats members vs. Ryokugyu.

Fans can expect the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1054 in the same week before the release. The raw scans would be available between Thursday and Friday of the same week, along with the chapter's detailed summary.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1054 is yet to be revealed.

