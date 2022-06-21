Panorama Music recreates “Chhap Tilak” with sarod exponents Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and singer Amrita Kak

On World Music Day today, Panorama Music released a rendition of Amir Khusrau’s “Chhap Tilak Sab Chheeni” by Amrita Kak, with brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash on the sarod. The sufiyana kalam is known as the 14th-century Sufi mystic’s most known piece of work, inspired by Khusrau’s devotion to his spiritual mentor, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya. While Amaan and Ayaan are known as the torch bearers of their father Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Sahab’s legacy, Amrita started her singing career with ‘Just Chill’, a super hit song from the Salman Khan starrer ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ and went on to sing many chartbuster songs. The soothing rendition has been shot with all three artists at the picturesque Amer fort in Jaipur. Talking about the single, sarod exponent Amaan says, “It’s an honour to bring back the melody and mysticism inherent in this unforgettable composition that underlines the power of the Divine and has inspired us over the centuries. It’s been our continuous endeavor to bring great music to today’s generation and we are happy to collaborate with Panorama Music on “Chhap Tilak” whose magic can never fade away.” Earlier this year, on the occasion of Republic Day and 75 years of India’s Independence, the music label had released a sublime three-minute rendition of Mahatma Gandhi’s favorite bhajan, “Vaishnav Jana To”, by sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan and Ayaan. Panorama Music is carrying the collaboration forward with Amaan, Ayaan, and Amrita through this evergreen song, which in three minutes, takes us into another world, asserts Rajesh Menon, CEO of Panorama Music.

