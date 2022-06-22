Broadway will be 'mask optional' from July onwards

Broadway will be adopting a 'mask optional' policy for audiences in July, the Broadway League has announced recently. According to Deadline, audience members will be encouraged, but not mandated, to wear masks in theatres.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said, "Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award Ceremony recently." "Millions more have experienced Broadway live in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S. since we reopened last fall. We're thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun," she added.

Previously, the mask mandate had been extended till May 31 as the United States had been dealing with a COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. As per Deadline, audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis. An update will be announced in mid-July. The mask and vaccination policy of Broadway has been in place since July 30, 2021, and all workers are required to be fully vaccinated. (ANI)

