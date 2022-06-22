Tokyo Revengers Season 2: New promo reveals first look, release date & new cast

The Japanese anime, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is gearing for 2023 release. The newly released first promo confirmed that Tokyo Revengers will be returning with the "Christmas Showdown arc" of Wakui's original manga series during the Winter 2023 anime schedule.

The new arc will introduce viewers to some new faces in Tokyo Revengers Season 2. This includes Junya Enoki as Inui Seisyu (voiced Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen), Natsuki Hanaeas Kokonoi Hajime (voiced Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer), and Tasuku Hatanaka as Hakkai Shiba (Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia).

Along with the announcement of the news, Masaya Fukunishi will be replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Draken. Suzuki is on hiatus from voice work due to poor health issues.

Tokyo Revengers is the story of a young boy called Takemichi Hanagaki, who learns one day that his middle school ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother Naoto have been murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. One day, Takemichi is pushed onto train tracks while he was returning home from work. At that moment, Takemichi travels 12 years back to the past. He infiltrates a gang in Tokyo to save his friends' lives.

The first season ends on several cliffhangers, which are likely to be squared away in Tokyo Revengers Season 2.

According to "Christmas Showdown Arc", Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will show the next story of Takemichi after his return to the present. Takemichi once again discovers that the Tokyo Manji Gang has grown into a large-scale crime organization after absorbing the Black Dragons, and his friends still die.

When he travels back to the past, he learns that Hakkai Shiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang and join the Black Dragons under the orders of his abusive older brother and the Black Dragons' current leader, Taiju, an event that affects the Tokyo Manji Gang's merge with the Black Dragons.

The exact release date for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated with the latest news as soon as it comes from the makers. Till then stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on anime series.

