Demon Slayer Season 3 trailer out: Enemies close in while Tanjiro’s sword is still under repair

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 will release in 2023. The anime series already has its first trailer that provides a glimpse of the villains whom Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko will deal with. "The next mission's location is Swordsmith Village." Demon Slayer Season 3 is under production now that will focus on the Swordsmith Village arc. Watch the trailer inside the article.

Ufotable announced the Demon Slayer Season 3 right after the second season finale. Demon Slayer Season 3 might mark the end of the anime series. There is another arc available in the original manga titled Final Battle Arc; however, that is yet to be revealed.

Currently, there is no release date for Demon Slayer Season 3. The newly released trailer has not hinted anything regarding the premiere date. If we guess based on the report that the production commenced on February 13, 2022, then the anime must get the end 2022 release date. But the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the production of the third installment. Additionally, there was a two-and-a-bit-year gap between the first and second seasons of the anime. So if we consider that, then a more realistic release schedule for Demon Slayer Season 3 could be anywhere between April and October 2023.

The Swordsmith Village arc will pick just after the Entertainment District arc, which concluded with Tanjiro and Sound Hashira TengenUzui defeating the demon siblings Gyutaro and Daki.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will start with Tanjiro traveling to the Swordsmith Village to replace his sword because Hotaru Haganezuka is tired of repairing it. He has to explain the smith who made it and how his sword was so badly damaged. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in.

Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will be two of the primary new characters in the third season. Tanjiro will meet them during travel. Muichiro Tokito will engage the villains but still, he needs the help of Tanjiro. Season 3 will show how they handle the upper-rank demons.

Although the cast list for Demon Slayer Season 3 is yet to be revealed, the principal players will return. This includes

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae / Zach Aguilar (English)

Nezuko Kamado – AkariKitô (Japanese) / Abby Trott (English)

Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese) / Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa (Japanese) / Kira Buckland (English)

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)

Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito – Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese) / Griffin Burns (English)

Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri – Reina Ueda / Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki (Japanese) / Greg Chun (English)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese) / Matthew Mercer (English)

Flower Hashira, KanaeKocho – Ai Kayano / Bridget Hoffman (English)

The release date for Demon Slayer Season 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

