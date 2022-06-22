MUBI to stream 'The Humans' in August

Stephen Karam's critically acclaimed movie ''The Humans'' will premiere exclusively on MUBI in India on August 12, the curated film streaming announced Wednesday.

''The Humans'' marks the feature directorial debut of Karam, who adapted the film from his Tony Award-winning play of the same name.

Starring Beanie Feldstein, Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun and June Squibb, the psychological drama explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together.

''The Humans'' follows Erik Blake (Jenkins), who has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter Brigid's (Feldstein) apartment in New York City's Lower Manhattan.

''As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group's deepest fears are laid bare,'' reads the film's official synopsis.

The film had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

