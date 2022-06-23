The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13: Release date, time & what to expect

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 has just launched. Naofumi and his party are teleported back to the world, saying their quick goodbyes to Kizuna and everyone. Back in Melromarc, Naofumi is awarded for defeating the Spirit Tortoise. The other Cardinal Heroes managed to handle the Wave in his absence.

The popular anime The Rising of the Shield Hero came in 2019. Currently, fans are waiting for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13, which might release on June 29, 2022.

Follow The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 13 premiere release time:

Pacific time: 6 AM PDT

Central time: 8 AM CDT

Eastern time: 9 AM EDT

British time: 2 PM GMT

Indian time: 2:30 PM IST

European time: 3 PM CEST

Australian time: 6:30 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 9 PM PHT

Japanese time: 10 PM JST

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 synopsis:

Kyo was a shut-in gamer before committing suicide and reincarnating in the other world, where he decided to indulge in his desires. With the Waves in progress, Ethnobolt and Yomogi arrive to pick up Naofumi and his party to take them to Kyo's laboratory, while Kizuna'sparty deal with the Wave.

Inside, the group is attacked by Kazuki's subordinates, who have been transformed into half-animal chimeras but are swiftly disposed of by Raphtalia, while the exploding sword is blocked by Naofumi. Kyo then reveals that he has "resurrected" Kazuki's body using the soul of the Mirror Vassal Weapon wielder, sending him to attack the party. Naofumi and Rishia go-ahead to face Kyo while the rest stay back to deal with "Kazuki". Kyo laughs and taunts at Naofumi, further and further enraging him to the point that he allows the Shield of Wrath to completely consume him.

Rishia attempts to calm him down but the possessed Naofumi nearly kills her, berating her for her uselessness. Rishia manages to get through to him reminding him of his true feelings for Raphtaliaand Filo, and fights Kyo. Thanks to the soul of Ost, followed by a returned Raphtalia and Filo, Naofumi regains his composure, annoying Kyo. Using the Spirit Tortoise Shield, combined with the Mirror Vassal Weapon, Naofumi shoots a beam of energy that overpowers Kyo's, finally defeating him in an explosion.Naofumi is awarded for defeating the Spirit Tortoise.

This could be the end of the L'Arc. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 13 will show Naofumi's next step. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on Japanese anime series.

