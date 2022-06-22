My Hero Academia Chapter 357: Heroes’ battle against AFO continues!

Boku no Hero Academia chapter 357 is in the Final Saga. Jirou is alive, but the main focal point of this chapter is Endeavor. The heroes have attacked the demon lord twice. Hopefully, this will be the end of the Dark Lord.

The main target of the recent fight is to destroy the life support mask of AFO. In the last chapter, Earphone Jack and Hawks make a plan to attack AFO. BNHA Chapter 356 shows Earphone Jack and Hawks execute their plan against AFO. Hawks uses Earphone Jack's powerful sound vibrations to unleash his Flight Feather Blade against All For One. The enemy's mask finally breaks into pieces. Now it's time to see AFO is gasping for breath.

On the other side, the fighter Endeavor is struggling inner self which gives him power. Tokoyami tries to finish breaking AFO's mask with his new attack after being encouraged by Jirou. AFO attacks the three heroes with uncountable blades, and Hawks jumps in to protect Tokoyami. Endeavor also tries to save them and succeeds but he is injured and lost his right arm to the blades in the process. The blade put AFO's mask together.

While Endeavor is sitting injured on the ground, he reminds that he is from the origin of heroic blood. His father dies while trying to save a little girl, and had later chosen a name that means "Hard Work". Though there's nobody to guide him now, he self-decides that he should embrace his weakness and complete the job. He vows to win the battle and punch AFO's mask again and manage to smash it to pieces.

But it seems AFO will be able to put the mask pieces together for the second time in My Hero Academia Chapter 357, and the fight continues with heroes.

To learn more on My Hero Academia Chapter 357, we need to wait for the release of spoilers and raw scan leaks. The spoilers will be released 3-4 days before its release, whereas the raw scans will be leaked 2-3 days before the original issue.

My Hero Academia Chapter 357 will be released on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

Readers who want to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters can get those for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189 to show results of Kashimo vs. Hakari fight