The Witcher Season 3 will focus on Vilgefortz & his dark part

It's already been two months Netflix TV series, The Witcher Season 3 is under production. The plot details are yet to be disclosed but the Polish-American fantasy drama is going to be big.

Before the filming commenced, Producer Steve Gaub was surveying the location for shooting. He shared from Longcross Studios that they "definitely won't be going smaller in Season 3 of The Witcher".

Now Redanian Intelligence told that fans might see the Vilgefortz storyline that was hinted at in Andrzej Sapkowski's books. In the Witcher Season 3, fans will see a dark yet interesting storyline that was never explored in the books.

The Redanian spymaster, Sigismund Dijkstra was in search of brutal Vilgefortz. Dijkstra came close to catching Vilgefortz but arrived at the spot a little late every time. Meanwhile, Vilgefortz would escape leaving the deceased bodies of some girls after conducting his horrific experiments on them.

During the promos for The Witcher Season 2, showrunner Lauren Hissrich promised more focus on Vilgefortz's story in Season 3.

"To me, the history of Vilgefortz, who he is in this world – he enters almost as a complete stranger and everyone's kind of wondering what his history is, where he came from. That comes into fruition in a huge way in Season 3,"said Lauren.

It seems The Witcher Season 3 won't end the series. Viewers will get The Witcher Season 4. Here's what Stephen Surjik, a key director of the show told Brigade Radio: "The writers and producers mapped out season 4. Oh yeah. I don't know if I'm part of that mapping program, but at least they told me that they're mapping it out."

The Witcher Season 3 of Netflix will be adapted from the second proper novel in The Witcher Saga, titled 'Time of Contempt.' Lauren Hissrich recognized that the second season was very different from the books, with some new plotlines and character upgrades added to the Netflix drama. He also stated on Twitter that Season 3 would adapt the source material much more closely.

The Witcher Season 3 official synopsis:

"As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever."

We are far away from the release of The Witcher Season 3. Currently, the series is under production. However, based on the past release pattern of the show, we could expect the third run to be premiered in 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series!

