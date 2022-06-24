Left Menu

NASSA & JAC call off agitation following Dr Antony's resignation as Principal Secretary of NLA

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 24-06-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 12:07 IST
Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) and Joint Action Committee (JAC) called off their agitation following the resignation of Dr P J Antony from the post of Principal Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat.

Since June 3, NASSA and JAC had been protesting the extension of service of Dr Antony, who was brought to Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) as Secretary in January 2020 on deputation for five months from Lok Sabha secretariat.

Antony retired from service on May 31, 2020 and was given a contractual appointment as Commissioner and Secretary NLA for another two years, which ended on May 31, 2022.

Antony’s service was further extended by upgrading his post to that of Principal Secretary of the Assembly for another one year on May 25, 2022.

The NASSA and JAC had resorted to pen-down strike, wearing of black badges and restricting the entry of Dr Antony into the Assembly Secretariat.

However, as Dr Antony tendered his resignation to Nagaland Assembly Speaker on June 22 from the post of Principal Secretary, NASSA and JAC called off their agitation with immediate effect, stated a release issued by NASSA general secretary Talirenla and JAC secretary Sezoto Theyo on Thursday.

