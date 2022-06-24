Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5’s trailer teases dinosaurs being controlled against their will

Finally the teenage campers are returning home, the newly released trailer of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous teases. But Kenji betrayed! Watch the trailer below the article.

"We're going home. It's over," says Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams). "Unless it's not."

For those who missed the previous seasons, Steven Spielberg's Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous follow the story of six teens. Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Kenji (Ryan Potter), Yasmina (Kausar Mohammed), Ben (Sean Giambrone), and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) were invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar. They must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.

In the fourth season, Sammy, Darius, Yaz, and Ben try catch the Compy, while Kenji and Brooklynn try to fix the radar on the boat. Brooklynn successfully repairs the radar but the others are unable to catch the Compy. The boat's propellor is stuck in seaweed, and they see a shark in the boat.

After they escape, the teenagers find themselves stranded on an all-new island. In the fourth season, they meet new people, including a helpful scientist named Dr. Mae Turner (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Mantah Corp's villainous programmer named Kash (Haley Joel Osment).

Season 4 concludes with Darius seeing Kash meeting Daniel Kon, the president of Mantah Corp. Kash and Daniel successfully set up a trap in the swamp biome to capture the group, which fends off a pack of Dilophosauruses. Surrounded by B.R.A.D.-Xs, the group learns that Daniel is Kenji's father.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5 teases the arrival of Mr. Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the wicked plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home.

In one of the clips in the new trailer, Kenji says, "My dad's trying to save the dinosaurs just like we are." But the trailer shows that the dinosaurs are being controlled against their will, and the campers are locked in a holding cell. He says to them, "Stay out of it."

"The future of these dinosaurs depends on what we do next," Darius tells the group.

"So either we stay..." begins Ben (Sean Giambrone), who reunites with Bumpy.

"... or we leave the island," Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) finishes.

Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 will be the finale of the animated kids' spin-off to the Jurassic franchise.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5 will be more challenging than before. The showrunner Scott Kreamer said in a statement to EW, "In this final season, our Camp Fam will be challenged like never before."

He continued, "They will face new threats, dinosaurs and otherwise. Relationships will be tested, bonds will be broken, and in some cases, changed forever. It's all been leading up to this. Even after everything our heroes have struggled to overcome over the course of the series, the odds against survival have never been greater, the danger has never been more real and the stakes have never been higher."

Netflix Camp Cretaceous Season 5 is set to premiere on July 21, 2022.

