Song Joong Ki is likely to act in new noir film Hwaran, what about Vincenzo Season 2?

Song Joong Ki is likely to finalize his contract for a new film. According to media outlet Edaily, Song Hye Kyo's former husband has opted for Hwaran as his new movie project. HISTORY D&C. clarified, "He's positively reviewing the offer to star in 'Hwaran'."

To be produced by Sanai Pictures and HISTORY D&C., Hwaran is reportedly going to be a noir film about precarious characters who make dangerous choices to escape hellish reality, Soompi noted.

The 36-year-old handsome South Korean actor is now filming Chaebol Family's Youngest Son, the JTBC drama, which is a fantasy drama based on a hit web novel of the same name about a chaebol family's secretary who is reborn as the family's youngest son.

On the other hand, Song Joong Ki's South Korean and global fans want to see him once again in Vincenzo Season 2. In an interview with Jazmine Media, Song Joong Ki, who played the title character Vincenzo Cassano, was questioned about the possibility of Vincenzo Season 2.

"Nothing has been said about (Vincenzo) Season 2," Song Joong Ki said.

"I'm personally happy that many people want Season 2 to come out, but realistically speaking it's not coming out, and I don't think there was ever any Season 2 discussion going on internally," Song Joong Ki further cited.

He continued saying, "That would seem to echo the comments Joong-ki made in a making-of video about the last day of filming Season 1, which seemed to end on a note of finality. I was the only one caught crying on camera, but all of the actors cried. It was such a fun production that I didn't want to say goodbye, and I always get emotional when the final shoot ends."

