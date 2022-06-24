Left Menu

Swimming-Sjostrom dominates again to take 50m butterfly gold, Proud wins 50m freestyle

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:35 IST
Swimming-Sjostrom dominates again to take 50m butterfly gold, Proud wins 50m freestyle
Swede Sarah Sjostrom continued her domination of the women's 50m butterfly when she claimed gold at the swimming world championships on Friday, while Britain's Benjamin Proud took the win in the men's 50m freestyle with a flawless performance.

It was Sjostrom's fourth straight win in the event at the world championships and 18th individual medal overall as the 28-year-old edged out France's Melanie Henique and Zhang Yufei of China for a place on the top of the podium.

Proud earned Britain's first gold of the championships, leaning on a strong finish to prevail in 21.32 seconds. American Michael Andrew clinched silver while Frenchman Maxime Grousset came third.

