Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2: Why do fans continue to wait for its renewal?

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is another groundbreaking K-drama released in 2016 after Descendants of the Sun and Love in the Moonlight. According to Good Data Corporation, a research institute, the series has been the most discussed drama of the year after Love in the Moonlight and Descendants of the Sun. Demands for Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 is still high after more than five years of the first season's release.

Though the initial rating for the K-drama is dis-satisfactory but later it became hugely popular and sold for more than $400,000 per episode to the Chinese broadcasting station Youku, totaling over $8 million.

Already two petitions were created in favor of the creation of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. One of the petitions wrote that Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo ended with a cliffhanger that left millions of Korean drama fans heartbroken. Fans desperately want to know what happened to Wang Soo and HaeSoo after season 1.

There is no major cliffhanger in the first season. Fans still want to see more of IU and Lee JoonGi's classic romantic story. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 is not official yet, but the cast members of the series have showed interest in Season 2.

Some fans believe Netflix could pick the series for their global audience. In fact, a theory says that when Netflix picks any drama for global audiences, it streams that series for years, especially if the series becomes popular. As of now, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 seems unlikely to happen in the future despite the huge viewership of the series across the world.

The South Korean drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo shows time travel, fantasy, romance and historical stories through its plot. It is based on Bu Bu Jing Xin Chinese novel and is directed by Kim Kyu Tae (IRIS, That Winter, That Wind Blows; It's Okay, That's Love; Our Blues, etc.) It stars Lee JoonGi, Lee JiEun (IU) and Kang Ha Neul.

During a total solar eclipse, a 25-year-old 21st-century woman, Go Ha-jin (Lee Ji-eun), is transported back in time, to the Goryeo Dynasty. She wakes up in the year of 1941, in the body of HaeSoo, among the many princes of the ruling Wang family, during the reign of King Taejo.

She initially falls in love with 8th Prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha-neul), but later develops a relationship with Wang So (Lee Joon-gi), the fearsome 4th Prince, who hides his face behind a mask and is given the derogatory label of "wolf-dog". As the story develops, HaeSoo finds herself unwittingly caught up in the palace politics and the rivalry among the princes, as they fight for the throne.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 doesn't have an official release date yet.

