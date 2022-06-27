Will Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 6 be ever out? Know its possibilities!

The release of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 5 in 2020 made a big hit among fans across the world. The success of the fifth and previous seasons continue to raise enthusiasm for Season 6.

However, fans will be disappointed knowing that chances for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 6 is quite less or almost impossible as creators are reluctant to work or extend it further. However, the making of Food Wars Season 5 was possible despite the viewers' thought that the fourth run is the conclusion of the anime series. Now fans are expecting the repetition of the same event due to their extreme love for the series.

Instead of Food Wars Season 6, the anime aficionados can expect OVA or a movie in the future. OVAs, TV movies and prequels are popular trends these days. We have already had five OVA episodes, two in 2016 and 2017, and the fifth episode in 2018. Hence, this might be the way forward for Food Wars!

There is also the possibility for either a prequel series or an anime movie based on the three volumes of the light novel series from 2014. However, there is no information regarding an OVA or a prequel.

The series is all about a teenager Soma Yukihira who studies at Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute. The institute is an elite culinary school located in Tokyo, Japan. It selects only a handful of students each year.

Soma Yukihira aspires to become a full-time chef in his father's (Joichiro) restaurant, named "Restaurant Yukihira." Eventually, Yukihira surpasses his father's culinary skills, but Joichiro gets a new job that requires him to travel the world and close his shop. The story revolves around Soma Yukihira's battles with some of the world's best chefs. He wants to prove himself and refine his skills.

Based on your region, you can watch Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma on Netflix, Hulu Crunchyroll, or HBO Max. Anime lovers can even watch all seasons and OVAs of the anime on Crunchyroll. You can also watch the second and third seasons of Food Wars for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Currently, there is no update on the making of Food Wars Season 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

