KonoSuba Season 3 to focus on growing relationship between Megumin & Kazuma

KonoSuba – God's Blessing On This Wonderful World! or Konosuba Season 3 is officially under development now. After more than five years, the KonoSuba anime series is returning. Japanese special program event, which was live-streamed via the KADOKAWA anime YouTube channel revealed the news in May.

KONOSUBA SEASON 3 HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED! pic.twitter.com/9lJlvuNNHQ — Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) (@Namaryuu) May 28, 2022

Moreover, it was also revealed that the prequel novels – the KonoSuba – "Gifting this Wonderful World with Explosions!" series that follows Megumin before the events of the main series will also be getting a television anime adaptation. Both the anime and the third season are produced by Drive.

As of May 2022, a total of 17 light novels and 15 manga volumes have been published in Japan and KonoSuba Season 3 is announced. Therefore, there are enough materials for more seasons in future.

KonoSuba Season 3 release date

The release date for KonoSuba Season 3 is yet to be announced. As a general rule, after a new anime season is confirmed, it takes around 12 to 18 months for it to be released. We should also consider as the director of Konosuba, Takaomi Kanasaki is busy on working "Princess Connect! Re: Dive Season 2".

So, it's hard to expect KonoSuba Season 3 in 2022. The first two seasons of Konosuba came out in January, which means the third season's release date is likely January 2023.

KonoSuba Season 3 plotline

Konosuba is a fantastic comedy isekai anime series with fantasy elements. Kazuma Satō is the main character in this series.

The story of KonoSuba follows Kazuma Satō, a boy who dies from a heart attack after saving a girl from an oncoming truck. Following an early and embarrassing death, Kazuma Satō meets a goddess named Aqua, who offers to reincarnate him in a parallel world with MMORPG elements, where he can go on adventures and battle monsters. He is transported to a video game-like world after his untimely death.

Konosuba Season 3 will start after Kazuma's victory against the devil king. He is living a relaxed life with the reward money. His lavish way of living attracts the Crown, with Princess Irish procuring his assistance to capture the Chivalrous Thief Chris who has sacked the empire's wealth.

The fight with the devil king's army ends in disaster and consequently, Kazuma has been kept exiled and separated from his trusted party. The reincarnated former gamer will then have to clear his name - and uncover a far-reaching royal conspiracy while he's at it...noted Radio Times.

