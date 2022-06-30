Left Menu

KGF actor escapes unhurt in Bengaluru car accident

An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time, Avinash, who played one of the gang leaders in the movie, said in a Facebook post.Recalling the turn of events, he said the accident occurred when he was driving towards the gym and he was moving following a green signal near the Anil Kumble Circle....but a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:11 IST
KGF actor escapes unhurt in Bengaluru car accident
Kannada film actor B S Avinash, best known for his role in the KGF series, escaped unhurt after a container collided with his car in the city.

''At around 6:05 am on Wednesday, I had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time,” Avinash, who played one of the gang leaders in the movie, said in a Facebook post.

Recalling the turn of events, he said the accident occurred when he was driving towards the gym and he was moving following a green signal near the Anil Kumble Circle.

''...but a container that had jumped the red signal and was speeding on the empty road, collided with my car, the impact of which almost tore down the bonnet. Thanks to the almighty and all your love, I was not injured in the accident and the only damage was to the car,'' Avinash said.

