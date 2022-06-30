Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Po will team up with English knight to rescue magic weapons

Kung Fu Panda gave a new direction to the anime world after their massive success. After successfully launching three movies, three TV series and four short films, the franchise is returning in July with Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight anime series.

On March 16, 2022, Netflix made an announcement that they would bring new animated series. The upcoming animated series from the Kung Fu Panda franchise is scheduled to be released on 14 July 2022 on Netflix.

And now The Dragon Knight has a trailer too. Jack Black is back in one of his most beloved roles as Po. Po once again is returning with another adventure to save the world. After setting off on an eating tour of China, the beloved panda is wrongly accused of misusing powerful weapons. This time Po will team up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world.

DreamWorks Twitter account shared the release date of the quest with the trailer of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

On Twitter, DreamWorks Animation wrote, "SKADOOSH! Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is almost here, coming to Netflix on July 14th. Get ready for pure PANDAmonium. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is almost here, coming to Netflix on July 14th. #KungFuPanda"

Here's the official synopsis for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

"Jack Black returns to Kung Fu Panda in the new series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction—and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way."

In Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Po will once again be voiced by Jack Black, while the new character introduced in the franchise English knight named Wandering Blade will be voiced by Rita Ora. Po and Wandering Blade set out on a mission to find and retrieve a set of powerful weapons stolen by two weasels.

The voice cast also includes Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, James Hong as Mr. Ping, RahnumaPanthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin, and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

Stay tuned to Devdiscoursefor more updates on new anime series!