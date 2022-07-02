Shahid Kapoor drops romantic glimpses with Mira Rajput from their Switzerland trip

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor dropped a few 'romantic' glimpses with his wife Mira Rajput, from their Switzerland trip on social media. On Saturday, Shahid took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses with his wife Mira Rajput. The couple can clearly be seen spending quality time on their Switzerland trip. They were accompanied by daughter Misha and son Zain.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid shared a 'romantic' selfie picture with Mira, as the two posed for the camera. Mira could be seen donning a backless satin yellow dress. Her beachy waves complimented the entire look. Shahid wrapped could be seen wrapping his hand around Mira's waist in the picture, giving major couple goals. Shahid also posted an 'adorable' picture on his Instagram handle with Mira, having mountain ranges in the back of the picture. Mira held her head on Shahid's shoulder, as they adorably pose for the picture.

Reacting to the post, fans showered immense love on the post, a fan commented, "Kabir Singh ki asli Preeti" (Kabir Singh's real Preeti", another comment read, "Sasha and Mira, What a fabulous couple with beautiful kids". Mira Kapoor has also been sharing scenic locations of Switzerland on her social media, tugging at the heartstrings of travel enthusiasts. The family seems to be enjoying their trip to the fullest.

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Mira in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. Meanwhile, Shahid celebrated the three-year release anniversary of their Bollywood movie 'Kabir Singh' with a special social media post. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring of himself and his co-star Kiara Advani.

Talking on the work front, Shahid Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen making an OTT debut, the name of which is yet not revealed. Shahid has also collaborated with the director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film. (ANI)

