Event Preparation Mishap Injures Three in Karnataka

In an unfortunate turn of events in Hubballi, Karnataka, three individuals, including two laborers, sustained injuries while setting up for a notable event on Saturday. The gathering was poised to feature Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The injured parties were engaged in the assembly of a cutout as part of the preparations for the 'House Patta distribution programme,' a housing initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This project has resulted in the construction of approximately 42,000 homes for local beneficiaries. The incident came as officials were in the final stages of readying for the high-profile event.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Satish Honkeri, the injured individuals, identified as Karketty, Shankar Harpad, and Manjunath Murnikar, are receiving medical attention at two separate hospitals in Hubballi. Fortunately, all are in a responsive state, with no reports of head trauma. One individual, however, may have sustained a fracture in the right leg. The officials assured that they are providing the best possible care to the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)