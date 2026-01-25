Left Menu

Eventful Day for Madhya Pradesh CM: From Horse Mishap to Bullock Cart Ride

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav briefly lost his balance on a police horse during an event, later opting for a safer bullock cart ride. The incident took place at the Rahgiri Anandotsav in Ujjain, and Yadav continued his engagements, including inaugurating new facilities.

Ujjain | Updated: 25-01-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 11:07 IST
Eventful Day for Madhya Pradesh CM: From Horse Mishap to Bullock Cart Ride
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

At a vibrant event in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav faced a brief mishap as he lost his balance on a police horse. Despite the scare, which was quickly managed by security personnel, Yadav was unharmed and continued with the day's various programs.

After dismounting, he chose a more grounded approach by riding a bullock cart, reflecting the event's emphasis on traditional culture and participation, particularly its dedication to farmers. The event witnessed a massive turnout with people enjoying music, entertainment, and traditional games, celebrating the Rahgiri Anandotsav.

Later, in a show of commitment to the development of the region, Yadav inaugurated a state-of-the-art sports complex developed by Ujjain Smart City Limited and participated in the opening of new facilities at R D Gargi Medical College, marking a day filled with cultural and developmental milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

