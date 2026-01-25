Eventful Day for Madhya Pradesh CM: From Horse Mishap to Bullock Cart Ride

At a vibrant event in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav faced a brief mishap as he lost his balance on a police horse. Despite the scare, which was quickly managed by security personnel, Yadav was unharmed and continued with the day's various programs.

After dismounting, he chose a more grounded approach by riding a bullock cart, reflecting the event's emphasis on traditional culture and participation, particularly its dedication to farmers. The event witnessed a massive turnout with people enjoying music, entertainment, and traditional games, celebrating the Rahgiri Anandotsav.

Later, in a show of commitment to the development of the region, Yadav inaugurated a state-of-the-art sports complex developed by Ujjain Smart City Limited and participated in the opening of new facilities at R D Gargi Medical College, marking a day filled with cultural and developmental milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)