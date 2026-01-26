Drone Mishaps Spark Fire in Slavyansk-on-Kuban

A fire erupted in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban, located in Russia's Krasnodar region, following the fall of drone fragments, according to the regional emergencies center. The incident resulted in one injury and damage to two enterprises, though specifics about the affected businesses remain unnamed.

The city, known for hosting a private refinery capable of producing around 100,000 barrels of fuel daily, is a key supplier for both domestic and international markets. This has raised concerns over potential impacts on fuel distribution.

In a related development, Russia's defense ministry announced that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones overnight, with 34 of these incidents occurring within the Krasnodar region. This highlights the heightened state of alert and defense operations in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)