Better Call Saul Season 6 E8’s release countdown starts! Get last minutes updates

The second half of the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel series, Better Call Saul is coming in just a couple of days. Better Call Saul Season 6 ends with a shocking cliffhanger, and it seems Part 2 will end Saul and Gene's journey.

Now, Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 has its release date. Episode 8 titled, "Point and Shoot" is returning on AMC on Monday, July 11 at 9 pm ET. People in the UK and Ireland can see the series on Tuesday. After releasing Episodes 9 and 10 on July 18 and 25 respectively, the remaining episodes will run on August 1, 8, and 15. The international audience will see the series according to their time zone.

Recently a teaser of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 8 was posted on the official Twitter account of the series with the caption: "Things aren't always black and white." Does that mean we will see the show in color? Let's wait and see!

A trailer for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 8 has also been released. The trailer's sound comes from Kim taking an oath in court. As a court counselor, she will conduct herself according to the law.

Better Call Saul Season 6 story so far

AMC Better Call Saul Season 6 picks up where the fifth season left off. It takes place in 2004, four years before Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) met Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). The season shows further evolution of Jimmy into the titular character, criminal defense lawyer "Saul Goodman", as he and his wife Kim Wexler (Seehorn) execute their plan to ruin the life of Howard Hamlin (Fabian) to force a resolution of the Sandpiper case. Simultaneously, it depicts the drug cartel's reactions to the assassination attempt on Lalo Salamanca.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 7 ends showing the day of the Sandpiper settlement conference. Jimmy and Kim again show their photos with the actor Casimiro, and then pass them to Howard's private investigator, who is working for them.

Howard ingests Caldera's drug upon contact with the photos and embarrasses himself at the conference by appearing manic and falsely accusing Casimiro of accepting a bribe. Howard and Cliff are forced to settle the Sandpiper case. Hector had a phone call, and Gus guessed that Lalo had told Hector he would attack Gus that night.

Mike plays a recording of the call for Gus and then redirects his security teams from lower-priority targets to protect Gus. Howard pieces together the entire con and confronts Jimmy and Kim at their apartment. Lalo arrives soon afterward, wishing to talk with Jimmy and Kim. As Kim implores Howard to leave immediately, Lalo kills him with a gunshot to the head.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix!

