Left Menu

MCOCA invoked against 8 members of Santosh Jadhav gang

Pune rural police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act MCOCA against eight members of the Santosh Jadhav gang, an official said on Tuesday.Jadhav, who was held from Gujarat on June 13, is one of the suspects in the May 29 murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.The eight were held in an extortion case registered at Narayangaon police station last month and 13 firearms were recovered from them.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:56 IST
MCOCA invoked against 8 members of Santosh Jadhav gang
  • Country:
  • India

Pune rural police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against eight members of the Santosh Jadhav gang, an official said on Tuesday.

Jadhav, who was held from Gujarat on June 13, is one of the suspects in the May 29 murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

''The eight were held in an extortion case registered at Narayangaon police station last month and 13 firearms were recovered from them. Jadhav was held in connection with the murder of one Omkar Bankhele. MCOCA has been invoked against him in that case, which is registered in Manchar police station,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022