MCOCA invoked against 8 members of Santosh Jadhav gang

Pune rural police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against eight members of the Santosh Jadhav gang, an official said on Tuesday.

Jadhav, who was held from Gujarat on June 13, is one of the suspects in the May 29 murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

''The eight were held in an extortion case registered at Narayangaon police station last month and 13 firearms were recovered from them. Jadhav was held in connection with the murder of one Omkar Bankhele. MCOCA has been invoked against him in that case, which is registered in Manchar police station,'' the official said.

