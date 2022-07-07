Left Menu

Koffee with Karan 7: Alia reveals she is still friends with Ranbir's Exes

Actor Alia Bhatt, on the first episode of Karan Johar's chat show, revealed that she is still friends with some of Ranbir Kapoor's exes and they all love her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 23:39 IST
Koffee with Karan 7: Alia reveals she is still friends with Ranbir's Exes
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Alia Bhatt, on the first episode of Karan Johar's chat show, revealed that she is still friends with some of Ranbir Kapoor's exes and they all love her. Karan, in the quirky rapid-fire round with the actor, asked, "Which statement sums you up better? How to stay friends with an ex? Or How to stay friends with your partner's ex?"

After thinking for a while, the 'Raazi' actor replied, " I think how to stay friends with your partner's ex. I am very, very good friends with his exes. Yeah and I love them both...And..the others, but I don't know them." Before dating Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was allegedly in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif for a very long time and the 'Dear Zindagi' actor shares a very healthy bond with Katrina, as they share posts with each other on occasions and will be working together in Farhan Akhtar's next road-trip film 'Jee Le Zara'.

The pilot episode of the chat show was filled with fun and excitement, as the fans lauded the social media with their happy reactions to the conversations Karan had with his 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' star cast. The 'Padmaavat' actor bagged the big gift hamper for winning the rapid-fire round against her 'Gully Boy' co-actor with 71% votes of the live audience that were watching them playing the rapid-fire round live.

Whereas, the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' actor won the buzzer round against Ranveer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global
4
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022