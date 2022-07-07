Koffee with Karan 7: Alia reveals she is still friends with Ranbir's Exes

Actor Alia Bhatt, on the first episode of Karan Johar's chat show, revealed that she is still friends with some of Ranbir Kapoor's exes and they all love her. Karan, in the quirky rapid-fire round with the actor, asked, "Which statement sums you up better? How to stay friends with an ex? Or How to stay friends with your partner's ex?"

After thinking for a while, the 'Raazi' actor replied, " I think how to stay friends with your partner's ex. I am very, very good friends with his exes. Yeah and I love them both...And..the others, but I don't know them." Before dating Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was allegedly in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif for a very long time and the 'Dear Zindagi' actor shares a very healthy bond with Katrina, as they share posts with each other on occasions and will be working together in Farhan Akhtar's next road-trip film 'Jee Le Zara'.

The pilot episode of the chat show was filled with fun and excitement, as the fans lauded the social media with their happy reactions to the conversations Karan had with his 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' star cast. The 'Padmaavat' actor bagged the big gift hamper for winning the rapid-fire round against her 'Gully Boy' co-actor with 71% votes of the live audience that were watching them playing the rapid-fire round live.

Whereas, the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' actor won the buzzer round against Ranveer. (ANI)

