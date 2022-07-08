Left Menu

Fatima Sana Shaikh begins preparation for ‘Sam Bahadur’

He was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.Sinking my teeth in SamBahadur meghnagulzar, Shaikh wrote on Instagram along side a candid picture with Gulzar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:22 IST
Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has started preparing for her role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film ''Sam Bahadur''.

The film is based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. He was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

“Sinking my teeth in #SamBahadur @meghnagulzar,” Shaikh wrote on Instagram along side a candid picture with Gulzar. The film features actor Vicky Kaushal as Manekshaw with Sanya Malhotra taking on the role of his wife Silloo. Kaushal had started preparation for the film last month.

Gulzar also serves as a writer on “Sam Bahadur” along with by Bhavani Iyer, who wrote “Raazi”, and Shantanu Srivastava of “Badhaai Ho!” fame.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

