Entertainment News Roundup: Transformations abound in new 'Thor' film' Armani dazzles Paris with a sparkling couture show and more

Transformations abound in new 'Thor' film

Twists and turns are in store for fans of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder," not least one from an unlikely new superhero. Natalie Portman's Jane Foster returns transformed, wielding Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir, much to the to chagrin of the male god played by Chris Hemsworth.

Armani dazzles Paris with a sparkling couture show

Giorgio Armani welcomed guests to Paris for his haute couture show Tuesday in a minimalist, intimate setting, showcasing a polished collection drenched in rhinestones, sequins and glitter. The Italian designer, whose creations are worn by royalty and Hollywood stars, sent out models in tiered black tulle dresses, elegant jackets with added sheen and sheer tops with flower details.

Jury convicts suspect in killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle

A California man was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Grammy-winning Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019. A 12-person jury in Los Angeles County convicted Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, in the killing of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles.

Sacha Baron Cohen beats ex-judge Roy Moore's defamation appeal

Sacha Baron Cohen on Thursday defeated an appeal by former Alabama judge Roy Moore who had accused the British comedian of defamation for falsely portraying him as a pedophile in an interview for the show "Who Is America?" In a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the interview was constitutionally protected speech, agreeing with a lower court judge that it was "clearly comedy and that no reasonable viewer would conclude otherwise."

Netflix greenlights a 'Stranger Things' spin-off series to help build a franchise

Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it is developing a spin-off of science fiction series "Stranger Things" as the streaming service works to build its biggest English-language hit into a broad entertainment franchise. The new series will be based on an original idea from Matt and Ross Duffer, the twins who created "Stranger Things," Netflix said in a statement. No details on the story or characters were provided.

Bob Dylan's unique 2021 disk sells for $1.77 million at auction

The only copy of a disk of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" that the singer-songwriter recorded in 2021 sold for $1.77 million at auction on Thursday, above its price estimate. The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London.

Oscar-nominated 'Godfather' actor James Caan dies at 82

American actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in epic mafia film "The Godfather," has died at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday. The statement, posted on Caan's official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening. No cause of death or location were provided.

Hollywood veteran Chernin forms new studio with acquisition of Red Arrow Studios

Hollywood veteran Peter Chernin announced Wednesday that he is forming a new studio, betting that the appetite for new content will remain strong despite the pall cast over the streaming industry by Netflix Inc's recent subscriber losses. The executive, best known for such films as "Ford v Ferrari," the revival of "Planet of the Apes" and "Hidden Figures," is creating the North Road Co to produce movies and television shows for the U.S. and international markets.

