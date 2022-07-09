Left Menu

'I am more of gardner, my stories grow and evolve': George RR Martin on upcoming novel 'The Winds Of Winter'

American novelist and screenwriter George RR Martin has dropped a few hints on how he's coming with his new novel, 'The Winds of Winter', the sixth in the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' saga that formed the basis of HBO's 'Game of Thrones'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 18:02 IST
'I am more of gardner, my stories grow and evolve': George RR Martin on upcoming novel 'The Winds Of Winter'
George RR Martin (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American novelist and screenwriter George RR Martin has dropped a few hints on how he's coming with his new novel, 'The Winds of Winter', the sixth in the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' saga that formed the basis of HBO's 'Game of Thrones'. According to Deadline, on his website, Martin, while delving into his creative process, made one big point: "Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in GAME OF THRONES you will also see in THE WINDS OF WINTER (though maybe not in quite the same ways)... but much of the rest will be quite different."

His last instalment in the popular series was published in 2011, with the HBO TV series vaulting the saga to greater attention. That's led to some grumbling about the pace of the 73-year-old's novels output, particularly since the television series went beyond the books, producing, to some, an ending that was less satisfactory. Martin also addressed this in his latest post. He said "Another question that I get a lot, especially since the end of GAME OF THRONES on HBO, is whether A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, will end the same way. An architect would be able to give a short, concise, simple answer to that, but I am much more of a gardener. My stories grow and evolve and change as I write them."

"I generally know where I am going, sure... the final destinations, the big set pieces, they have been my head for years... for decades, in the case of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. There are lots of devils in the details, though, and sometimes the ground changes under my feet as the words pour forth," continued Martin. He did add that there will be new characters in 'The Winds of Winter'. That's while there will be some who won't survive from the existing cast of characters.

"That's all I can tell you right now. I need to get back to the garden. Tyrion is waiting for me," Martin wrote as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022