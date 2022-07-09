Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi launches book on sacrifice of freedom fighters

Left Menu

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday launched a book in Gujarati commemorating the contributions of freedom fighters at a function here on Saturday.The book, Swadhinata Sangram Na Surviro, celebrates 75 freedom fighters and shares the stories of the sacrifices made by them for the country.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-07-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 22:00 IST
The book, 'Swadhinata Sangram Na Surviro', celebrates 75 freedom fighters and shares the stories of the sacrifices made by them for the country. The book is a part of the ''Swadhinta Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' to mark the 75th year of the country's Independence. Image Credit: Twitter(@M_Lekhi)
The book, 'Swadhinata Sangram Na Surviro', celebrates 75 freedom fighters and shares the stories of the sacrifices made by them for the country. The book is a part of the ''Swadhinta Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' to mark the 75th year of the country's Independence.

''Pleased to release the book 'Swadhinata Sangram Na Surviro' launched by the Hindu Spiritual & Service Foundation in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The book commemorates the contribution of our freedom fighters who battled imperialism & dedicated their lives for Maa Bharati,'' Lekhi tweeted. In a related Twitter post on a podcast on India's freedom fighters that the Union minister hosts, she posted about Tirupur Kumaran from Tamil Nadu.

''Have you heard about Tirupur Kumaran from Tamil Nadu, also known as 'Kodi Katha Kumaran' meaning the Kumaran who saved the Flag? He died protesting against the British while protecting our flag. Listen to his inspiring story on our podcast series,'' she said.

Poet and president of the book release function's guidance committee, Bhagyesh Jha, said the book is an attempt to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

