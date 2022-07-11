Overlord Season 4 Episode 2: Ainz has big plans for his Kingdom but Dwarves want to invade it

After a long wait, the Japanese anime Overlord finally returned with Season 4 on July 5, 2022. Overlord portrays a young man, who is trapped within a video game as a warrior king and sets out to make this new world his own empire. Overlord Season 4 Episode 2 is the upcoming segment to be released on July 12, 2022, titled "Re-Estize Kingdom".

Overlord Season 4 Episode 1 synopsis

Ainz is depressed to be surrounded only by loyal servants and misses his former guild members. Ainz establishes an orphanage in E-Rantel to identify talented individuals at a young age for the benefit of Nazarick. He also hires widows of the dead Re-Estize soldiers as workers to provide them with a living.

Albedo clashes with Mare over spending time with Ainz and making him consider sending Aura and Mare to the Dark elves to make friends. Albedo reveals that E-Rantel is suffering a lack of resources as merchants are too scared to visit now Ainz is king. Albedo gets permission to visit E-Rantel. As Pandora's Actor still has an annoying personality Ainz suggests he would be proud if he grew beyond his original programming, though he asks this be kept secret in case the Floor Guardians think he is showing favoritism.

Pandora's Actor reveals that while posing as Momon many humans have been asking him about Ainz. Ainz worries the Floor Guardians still see humans as lesser creatures. Ainz approaches Ainzach, Master of the local adventurer's guild. Since Ainz's Death Knights keep the peace a lot of the adventurers' security work has dried up, so he asks to absorb the guild into his kingdom and put the adventurers to work exploring unknown lands and establishing diplomatic ties with undiscovered kingdoms.

Ainz announces his plan now is to rule both human and non-human species in a kingdom where all can live together in peace.

Overlord Season 4 Episode 2

The recently released trailer of Overlord Season 4E2 teases that the story will directly start from the new kingdom introduced during the events of the third season. Crunchyroll teases "Newly crowned Ains has big plans for his Sorcerer Kingdom, but so do his enemies. Deep in the mountains of Azerlisia lie the Dwarves' mortal enemy, a demi-human race, the Quagoa, gathered ready to invade. To make matters worse, other kingdoms conspire to overthrow the undead king! Will his vision for a utopia come to fruition? Heavy lies the crown, even for the guy with unlimited power."

Overlord Season 4 Episode 2 cast

Almost all the lead voices cast from season 3 return in the fourth season, including Satoshi Hino as AinsOoal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, SumireUesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus.

Naoyuki Itou returns as director for Studio Madhouse, Yukie Sagawara as a series writer, and Satoshi Tasaki returns as character designs in Overlord Season 4.

Overlord Season 4 Episode 2 release details

You can watch Overlord Season 4 Episode 2 at 10:00 p.m. JST on AT-X in Japan. You can stream the series on Crunchyroll. The English subtitles will be available an hour after the anomie broadcast in Japan. Here's the U.S. schedule.

10:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. CT

7:00 a.m. PT

