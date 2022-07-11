Left Menu

Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt starrer 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya' turns 8

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy film 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya' turns eight today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:11 IST
Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt starrer 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya' turns 8
Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy film 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya' turns eight today. Taking to Instagram, 'Dharma Productions' shared a special video to mark this occasion, to which they captioned, "Everyone's hearts are singing 'Daingad daingad daingad daingad' as this desi jodi's love story completes 8 years! #8YearsOfHumptySharmaKiDulhania".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf26gqAICnt/?hl=en Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic film was allegedly called out to be a modern-day adaptation of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's blockbuster hit film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit and marked the second collaboration of the 'Badlapur' actor and Alia Bhatt after their debut film 'Student of the Year' in 2012. Produced by Karan Johar, the rom-com film was made under a budget of approximately Rs 30 crores and collected over Rs 120 crores at the box office.

The late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya' and the audience appreciated the actor's first big-screen performance and he was awarded the 'Stardust-Breakthrough performance Male award'. Whereas, the lead pair of the film Varun-Alia, bagged the 'Stardust-Best Actor-Male and Female awards'.

The music of the film was a big hit and Arijit Singh's romantic track 'Samjhaavan' is something fans still love to hear. Meanwhile, the 'Judwaa 2' actor will be next seen in a horror comedy film 'Bhediya'alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 25, 2022.

The 'Dear Zindagi' actor, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Darlings' which will stream exclusively on Netflix from August 5, 2022, and in 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022