Boruto Episode 258: Uzumaki’s Family trip could be fun & adventurous

The problems between the members of Team 10 are resolved. Konohamaru respects Naruto, and he is getting a chance to play the Hokage in a popular movie based on Naruto's life.

In the shinobi movie series, Konohamaru got the chance to play the 'Seventh Hokage, and so he accepts the request. Konohamaru is thrilled to be playing the role of the person that he respects so much.

However, everything did not go as planned. The assistant director projected something different while Konohamaru proposed more new plans to make the movie more enjoyable.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Episode 258 is the upcoming installment to be released on Sunday without any break. Shonen Jump has already released the titles through the end of July and the latest issue, Episode 257 has been premiered. Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shares the updates.

Episode 257: Konohamaru Who Became Hokage!? (火影になった木ノ葉丸!?) [7/10]

Episode 258: Uzumaki Family Hot Spring Trip (うずまき家の温泉旅行) [7/17]

Episode 259: Unhealing Wounds (癒えない傷) [7/24]

Episode 260: Fireworks of Love (恋の打ち上げ花火) [7/31]

As we can see above, Boruto Episode 258 is titled "Uzumaki Family Hot Spring Trip," it seems Boruto, Naruto, Himawari, Hinata and Kawaki are going on a family trip to the hot springs vacation.

The newly released trailer projects Boruto chilling in an inn's pool with his family to enjoy the hot spring. They are so glad to have the trip together. One of the interesting moments is Kawaki's relationship with the Uzumaki family which is further strengthened in this episode.

In Boruto Episode 258, during the vacations, they will go through many things. For instance, Kawaki and Boruto are both afraid of ghosts. They will participate in a competition in the hot spring.

Seeing the upcoming episode titles, it seems the creator, Masashi Kishimoto has planned something entertaining for the fans after a long arc of tension and violence.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 258 is scheduled for release on July 17, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The new episode will drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

