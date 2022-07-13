Left Menu

Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara and Zazie Beetz to star in 'Black Mirror' S6

The much-anticipated season six of anthology series Black Mirror has cast actors Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Paapa Essiedu and Zazie Beetz in pivotal roles. Black Mirror made its debut on the British network Channel 4 in 2011, where it aired for two seasons.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:48 IST
Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara and Zazie Beetz to star in 'Black Mirror' S6
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated season six of anthology series ''Black Mirror'' has cast actors Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Paapa Essiedu and Zazie Beetz in pivotal roles. According to Variety, the upcoming season of the Netflix show is currently in production. Other actors to have joined the Charlie Brooker-created dystopian drama are Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. Details about stories are being kept under wraps.

The fifth season of ''Black Mirror”, featuring Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus premiered on Netflix in June 2019. ''Black Mirror'' made its debut on the British network Channel 4 in 2011, where it aired for two seasons. The show moved to Netflix in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022