Avatar 2's new pic shows marvelous underwater action, Cameron may not direct Avatar 4, 5 films

The updates from the set of Avatar 2 have been frequent as we are coming close to its release in December this year. A new snap from Avatar 2 reveals beautiful underwater action and fans are severely excited about it.

The newly released image from Avatar 2 titled Avatar: The Way of Water shows a young Na'vi swimming through a school of alien fish with a slight smile on their face. Albeit the name of this young Na'vi is unspecified, it appears to be one of Jake and Neytiri's female children, either Kiri or Tuk.

Apart from beautiful underwater action snap, Avatar 2 will also show an augmented focus on family. Jake Sully is seen proclaiming in a trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water saying, "This family is our fortress."

According to a new report released by Comicbook.com, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 may not be directed by the Titanic director James Cameron. In a recent conversation with Empire, James Cameron confesses how time-consuming making these films can be. He earlier handed over some projects like making of Alita: Battle Angel to Robert Rodriguez.

"The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I've got some other things I'm developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time – I don't know if that's after three or after four – I'll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I'm also interested in. Or maybe not. I don't know," James Cameron opined.

Despite all these probabilities, all the Avatar movies remain personal for James Cameron and the stories carry many of his own views. "Everything I need to say about family, about sustainability, about climate, about the natural world, the themes that are important to me in real life and in my cinematic life, I can say on this canvas," Cameron says. "I got more excited as I went along. Movie four is a corker. It's a motherfu**er. I actually hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it's coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it's one big story, ultimately," he added.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood sci-fi movies.

"Wherever we go, this family is our fortress." Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for #Avatar: The Way of Water. Experience it only in theaters December 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zLfzXnUHv4 — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 9, 2022

Also Read: Is Johnny Depp planning his return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?