Left Menu

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges

The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.Spaceys lawyer previously said the actor strenuously denies the allegations.The actor was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing last month. Spacey denies the allegations.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:14 IST
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges
Kevin Spacey Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago.

Spacey, 62, spoke clearly as he denied five charges during a hearing at London's Central Criminal Court. Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023 for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks.

The former "House of Cards" star, who ran London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, denied four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The incidents allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey's lawyer previously said the actor "strenuously denies" the allegations.

The actor was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing last month. Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty." But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022