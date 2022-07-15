Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 plot to take a thrilling turn! Mikey is inching closer to his goal

Tokyo Revengers, the Japanese manga has entered the final arc. The previous chapter features, Hanagaki Takemichi managing to deal with his old friend, Mikey (Sano Manjiro). He promised to save Mikey in the future. Sanzu comes to take revenge on Taiju for crashing him on his motorbike.

As we all know Takemichi is a time traveler, it seems the upcoming Tokyo Revenger chapter will focus on Mikey and Takemichi's time traveling power. Here are the theories and predictions for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262. Let's see what the upcoming chapter has in store.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 will release on Wednesday without any break.

While Taiju is losing focus, Sanzu takes a katana and stabbed Taiju in the back. Taiju is torn apart and falls to the ground, unconscious. He screams in pain. Meanwhile, Mikey somehow came to know that Takemichi is a time traveler. But Mikey mocks him saying that Takemichi is a time jumper, but he can't stop what is happening at present. Therefore he won't be able to save Taiju.

Takemichi is facing three Kanto Manji warriors alone. Hanma also appears. He, Sanzu and Mikey would try to trap Takemichi. However, Chifuyu comes in time to help his captain. . He rushes toward Hanma to punch him but is he easily stopped by Hanma's punch. Mitsuya feels hopeless.

Hanma threatens Chifuyu that he can't do anything now, and every member of Toman will fall and defeat easily.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 ends with Chifuyu declaring his loyalty to Takemichi, stating that he is the vice president of the gang and he will support his partner till the end. But Sanzu, Hanma and Mikey have surrounded Chifuyu and Takemichi as Tomans are trapped like mice in a net.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 will showcase how the Toman members will come out of the trap. Can Takemichi see the future of the war?

We might also see Takemichi and Chifuyu fighting back against the enemies and winning the battle in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262.

Anything could happen in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262, as the plot is taking a thought-provoking turn. Moreover, the fight will be not so easy for Takemichi and Chifuyu because Sanzu is carrying a katana with him.

Besides, Mikey is now aware of Takemichi's time jumping power. He will not drop any space for the Toman members, as he is inching closer to his goal. If the predictions are true, then it will be thrilling to see the upcoming chapters.

The raw scans for the Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers 262 will be out two before the release. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 will be released on July 20, 2022, without any break. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

