Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 updates, release date & what to expect?

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has been aired from April 6 to June 29, 2022, on AT-X and other channels. Worldwide viewers can follow Crunchyroll for the English dub of the second season, which began streaming on May 4.

Another piece of good news is that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 might come earlier than they expect. Yes, Season 3 is official!. The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3 was announced at a special stage panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2019.

One year after that the Kadokawa producer Junichiro Tamura confirmed at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020, that fans do not have to wait for the third season as long as they had to wait for the second one. So could we expect Shield Hero 3 in 2022?

Though The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 was announced two years back but to be fair on the streamer, it's too early to expect a release of Season 3 in 2022. However, we are hopeful of it arriving in 2023.

Shield Hero Season 2 concluded the New World Arc, where Naofumi's group go into Kyo's world. According to EpicStream, season 3 might focus on the Fallen Heroes arc of the light novel.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a tale of Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned to a parallel world to become the World Cardinal Hero. Each of the heroes was respectively equipped with their own legendary equipment when summoned. Naofumi happened to receive the Legendary Shield, the sole defensive equipment, while the other heroes received a sword, a spear, and a bow, weapons meant for the attack. The character Raphtalia was selected as Best Girl for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2020.

We will keep updating on The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 as soon as we get anything new on the segment.

