Doordarshan launches promo of mega show 'Swaraj'

In the 75th year of India's Independence when the nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Doordarshan is also undergoing a major revamp based on the theme of "Naye Bharat Ka Naya Doordarshan" with the launch of a number of new high-quality serials fulfilling its mandate as the Public Service Broadcaster of India.

Doordarshan is slated to air a mega historical show titled "Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha". As a build-up to the show, its promo was launched today at an event organized at Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi, by Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur.

The historical docu-drama series, 'Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha', is a 75 episodes mega show illustrating the glorious history of India's freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards. This serial will bring to life several aspects of Indian history while featuring the lives and sacrifices of lesser known heroes. The popular film actor, Shri Manoj Joshi, plays a stellar role as the narrator (sutradhar) of the serial. The serial has a grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat.

Swaraj is to be launched on 14th August 2022 in Hindi on DD National and subsequently in several regional languages for telecast on regional network of Doordarshan. Its audio version will be broadcast on All India Radio network as well.

Speaking during the promo launch, the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said "The promo is not only a glimpse of what was envisioned during the freedom struggle but it is also a glimpse of what will be the New Doordarshan of New India." He said that from Chitrahar to Samachar, the programs DD used to have quality.

The Minister added that we will ensure that it is further enhanced in the coming years. He appreciated the efforts of the research & advisory team of Swaraj for continuing their work despite COVID-19 pandemic. He also emphasized that the telecast of Swaraj in 10 languages will amplify its accessibility for all. The Minister congratulated the whole team of Doordarshan and All India Radio on the successful launch.

Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Shri Apurva Chandra, who also attended the launch event said, "On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is a matter of great joy that through the serial youth will come to know about the contribution of people who made sacrifices in the freedom struggle." He also said that Prasar Bharati is fulfilling its mandate of wholesome entertainment through such high-quality serials for its viewers.

Member, Swaraj Advisory Committee, Shri Jawahar Lal Kaul in his address stressed upon the point that unsung and lesser known heroes of India's freedom struggle from all the regions must be remembered for their supreme sacrifice for Swaraj. He said that the deep research and study by the Swaraj Advisory Committee enriched the content for the production of the serial.

The promo was launched in the presence of CEO, Prasar Bharati & DG, Doordarshan, Shri Mayank Kumar Agrawal, Member (Finance), Prasar Bharati, Shri D.P.S Negi, DG, AIR, Shri N.V. Reddy and other dignitaries. With its high tech production quality and an inspiring narrative, Swaraj is sure to fill every Indian's heart with pride!

(With Inputs from PIB)