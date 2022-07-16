Left Menu

Dose of nostalgia: Jacqueline recreates Cindy Crawford iconic beverage commercial from 1992

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has ushered in a wave of nostalgia among the 90s youth with her new beverage commercial.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-07-2022 07:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 07:13 IST
Dose of nostalgia: Jacqueline recreates Cindy Crawford iconic beverage commercial from 1992
Jacqueline Fernandez and Cindy Crawford (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has ushered in a wave of nostalgia among the 90s youth with her new beverage commercial. Food and beverage brand Pepsi has recreated its iconic advertisement from 1992 that featured supermodel Cindy Crawford. The new ad stars Jacqueline and she has surely made many nostalgic.

In the new advertisement, Jacqueline is seen arriving in style on a bike at a secluded petrol pump. In both the commercials, Jacqueline and Cindy are seen stopping by a petrol pump for a quick drink. They are seen sporting denim shorts and a white tank top. As soon as Jacqueline shared the commercial on her Instagram handles, netizens chimed in to the comment section and expressed their views on the recreation.

"Cindy Crawford throwback. Extremely nostalgic," a social media user commented. "Oh My God! Ditto," another one wrote.

Many netizens called Jacqueline "Jacqueline Cindy Crawford." Reportedly, the original Pepsi commercial, which was filmed in 1992, made huge waves when it premiered at the Super Bowl in the US.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' which is slated to release on July 28, 2022, 'Ram Setu' opposite Akshay Kumar which will release on the occasion of Diwali this year and in 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde which is going to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022