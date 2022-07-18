Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say
Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together. The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.
