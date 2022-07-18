Is Derry Girls Season 4 possible? Find out what writer Lisa McGee says

The Channel 4 teen comedy about 1990s Northern Ireland ends with Season 3 on May 2022. Though the series has ended but 18 Orchard Street, Derry has become a popular tourist attraction Derry Girls has inspired a mural of its main characters painted on the side of Badgers Bar and Restaurant at Orchard Street. So now the question is: Can we expect Derry Girls Season 4 in the future?

The series follows Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and Michelle's English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) as they navigate their teenage years during the end of the Troubles in Derry, where they all attend a Catholic girls' secondary school. The friends frequently find themselves in absurd situations amid the political unrest and cultural divides of the times.

But hopeful fans want Derry Girls Season 4. There has been a lot of buzz about a potential spinoff of the series. The writer, Lisa McGee said she always planned to end the series after three seasons, despite the public's appetite for more.

In April 2022, Lisa McGee hinted to Radio Times magazine that the Derry Girls story is "complete."

"You never know what will happen in 10 years' time, but as a writer, you just know when it's complete. I'll miss them, but I feel like I got to take those characters exactly where I wanted to take them," she said.

She said to Express.UK: "Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new, more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me.

"It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved."

While talking about the Derry Girls Season 3 finale, she said they currently don't have any plan for Derry Girls Season 4 or a movie.

"We haven't actually talked about it. We were just so knackered [by the end of season 3]. Mike [director Michael Lennox] and I just started sort of sending each other ideas to amuse ourselves, ideas about things, but I think because of what happened with COVID, all our things just got put on hold for the whole time.

"I mean, I love this world and I'd love to [return to it] at some point, you know, but it's just finding the right thing," she said.

She added: "I definitely think [there's a potential for a spin-off about] the mums and those maybe older characters... There's so many like, generations and stuff on it. But no, basically we haven't really thought."

The good news is that Lisa McGee earlier revealed (in the press conference for the bonus episode that premiered in May) that she and the director Michael Lennox have been thinking of creating a Derry Girls spinoff. However, while following up on that statement about the Derry Girls spinoff, Lisa McGee told Digital Spy that she has no intention of any spinoff for now.

"I wouldn't do a spin-off now, and I have no plans to do a spin-off," she said. "I have all this stuff that's been put to one side because I wanted to finish Derry Girls properly, and put all my focus on that and do it justice, but those things have to sort of move up the queue, so I wouldn't be able to make another for a while even if I wanted to.

"But I always thought, just for my own amusement. There's something in Aunt Sarah and Ma Mary, and there's something in Jenny Joyce and her little sidekick Aisling," she then teased.

Though Derry Girls Season 4 is officially not canceled but it looks like the fourth season may not be possible.

