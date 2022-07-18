Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:42 IST
Elite Season 6’s production was reportedly wrapped up in June!
The Spanish thriller teen drama 'Elite' ran successfully for five seasons and now enthusiasts are waiting for Elite Season 6. Nowadays television series from different countries are getting popular with the global audience, especially after the pandemic. OTT platforms like Netflix aired several dramas from numerous nations, and many of them got massive success after their release. Elite is one of the successful titles (Spanish: Élite; stylized as E L I T Ǝ).

Elite tells the story of a prestigious school in Madrid called Las Encinas, and revolves around the relationships between three working-class teenage students, who enrolled at the school through a scholarship program, and their wealthy classmates. The fifth season has such a shocking ending that fans are anxious to see what the Elite Season 6 has in store.

Last season ended with Samuel and Rebeka trying to cover Armando's death by Guzmán. Benjamín convinces Samuel to confess to the police by promising to help him, but he breaks the words after Samuel is arrested.

In a conversation with the police, Samuel agrees to collect the evidence of the principal's involvement in the murder case. Samuel manages to get a convicting SIM card but gets into an argument with Benjamín. Suddenly, he falls into the pool. When his friends arrive, he is dying. They blame Benjamín but he claims it's an accident.

Elite Season 6 will reveal whether Samuel is dead or alive. Benjamín could be arrested for hiding the evidence in Season 6. We could also see a new principal being appointed in the school.

As for the Elite Season 6 release date, nothing has been officially announced yet. However, fans discovered an Elite fan page on Instagram, which recently posted that the cast and crew are in their last week of production.

Moreover, According to Netflix life, Valentina Zenere, who plays Isadora in Elite, posted a photo to her Instagram story of herself in her dressing room with a text saying, "Last week, en mi segunda

While Elite Season 6 release date has not been revealed yet, we can assume that it might get a premiere date at the end of 2022 or in early 2023. The assumption is based on the above reports that the production has wrapped up in June 2022.

Also Read: 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area' has hit home with many (plus updates on season 2)

