Raya and the Last Dragon 2: Everything you need to know about the sequel

Disney's action-adventure movie Raya and the Last Dragon premiered on March 5, 2021, and grossed a whopping $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue). This made it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021. Now fans are expecting Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

The first film ended with a pretty definite note with no loose ends hanging. The story ended on a peaceful Kumundra. Raya saved Kumandra with her rival Namaari by using the Dragon Gem. The dragons revived Sisu while everyone reunited with their lost loved ones, including Raya and Chief Benja. Finally, the dragons and the tribes celebrated as the members were brought back together.

Now if the creators and Disney decide to return with a sequel to the movie, then Raya and the Last Dragon 2 could show a new story where Raya and her team travel to another mystical land.

Although during the announcement of the movie, Disney hasn't said anything on the second movie but based on the positive review and the revenues earned from the first movie, it is likely for the studio to return with the second sequel.

While Kelly Marie Tran was asked by Decider about a sequel or a spin-off movie, she answered, "I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know."

However, based on the positive reviews and the revenues earned from the first film, it seems the studio might return to the world of Kumandra for a sequel. Currently, Disney is developing an animated series based on the feature film "Moana." The new project, titled "Moana: The Series" is set to premiere in 2023. We could expect Disney to reveal updates on Raya and the Last Dragon 2 after the TV series.

In terms of the release date for Raya and the Last Dragon 2 it's really impossible to predict anything without the official confirmation. But Disney usually takes five to six years to release a sequel after the original movie. If that happens, then we can expect Raya and the Last Dragon 2 by 2026 or 2027.

Currently, there are 50-50 chances for Raya and the Last Dragon 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on animated movies.

