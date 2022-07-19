Sweet Magnolias Season 3 officially commenced filming in July

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is official now. The filming for the forthcoming installment has started. On June 18, an official Twitter post revealed that all the crews and cast were "home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias!" Check out the post below.

"Shall we begin?" 🌸 So happy to be welcoming everyone home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias! 🌸 #SweetMagnoliasS3 pic.twitter.com/xiXclYtdIM — Sweet Magnolias (@SweetMagnolias) July 18, 2022

As Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is already under production, we could expect the Netflix romantic drama to release in the middle of 2023. If the makers take roughly 12 to 18 months to complete the whole process of filming plus post-production, then we could expect Season 3 to release in Q3 of 2023.

Based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series, Sweet Magnolias tells the story of three childhood best friends — lawyer Helen, chef Dana Sue and full-time divorcée Maddie — who team up to fulfill their lifelong dream of opening a spa in their hometown of Serenity, S.C.

The three friends would meet every week to share drinks and discuss the latest developments in their love lives, families and careers.

In season 2, they help each other recall Serenity's no-good mayor. The women are all at major turning points, too, and in a potential third season, they will likely lean on each other more than ever to navigate new hurdles.

The second season certainly left a lot of questions unanswered, and fans are ardently waiting to know the next part of the story.

Sweet magnolias Season 2 ends with Cal losing his job and getting arrested after fighting in a restaurant. Now it will be interesting to see what Cal and Maddie have in store for them in the future? How will Maddie react and respond after knowing her secrets about Cal?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sheryl said of Cal, "In a potential third season, it's certainly something Cal needs to unpack and examine whether he has handled past events properly, why he lost it when not losing it is so important to him and what choices he can make going forward. Not just for himself, but also for the people he loves."

She also added: " If we have an opportunity to go forward [with season 3], there's a certain amount of soul searching [Maddie] has to do to find out how she ended up in another relationship where she wasn't getting the whole truth. Cal is unintentionally triggering a lot of issues from her marriage with Bill."

